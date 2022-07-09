173rd Airborne Brigade kick off Saber Junction 22

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a jump during Saber Junction 22 in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

