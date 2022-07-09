Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade kick off Saber Junction 22 [Image 3 of 5]

    173rd Airborne Brigade kick off Saber Junction 22

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a jump during Saber Junction 22 in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

