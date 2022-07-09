Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke 2022 [Image 9 of 11]

    Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke 2022

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing is hosting biennial A-10 Thunderbolt II competition, Hawgsmoke, Sept. 6-9, 2022. On Sept. 7, nearly 30 A-10s from across the nation parked at Gowen Field's flightline in preperation for the competition. At the previous competition, Hawgsmoke 2021, the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron was recognized as the top pilot team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The winning team traditionally hosts the next competition. The 190th Fighter Squadron won all three team awards in 2021: overall champion, top bombing team and top tactical team. The overall win was the squadron’s third since 2003.
    More than 150 pilots, maintainers and weapon teams from approximately 14 active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units from across the globe are in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 00:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Hawgsmoke
    190th Fighter Squadron

