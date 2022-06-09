Idaho Air National Guard hosts Hawgsmoke 2022

The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing is hosting biennial A-10 Thunderbolt II competition, Hawgsmoke, Sept. 6-9, 2022. Idaho's pilots performed a missing man formation Sept. 6 to remember the fallen as they flew over Gowen Field, Idaho, marking the traditional start of the opening ceremony that begins the competition. Idaho's Warhawk Air Museum also performed a flyover with a Curtiss P-40N Warhawk and a P-47D Thunderbolt. The missing man formation is an aerial salute, typically in memory of a fallen pilot. The planes fly in a formation with a space where one plane should be. One plane will fly away, leaving a void, symbolizing the person's absence. At the previous competition, Hawgsmoke 2021, the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron was recognized as the top pilot team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The winning team traditionally hosts the next competition. The 190th Fighter Squadron won all three team awards in 2021: overall champion, top bombing team and top tactical team. The overall win was the squadron’s third since 2003.

More than 150 pilots, maintainers and weapon teams from approximately 14 active duty, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units from across the globe are in the competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

