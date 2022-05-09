USS Billings Conducts a Damage Control Drill

220905-N-N3764-1002

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 5, 2022) -- Information Systems Technician 1st Class Brody Vinson acquires an Aqueous Film Forming Form (AFFF) extinguisher during a Condition II Damage Control drill in the Caribbean Sea aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 5, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

