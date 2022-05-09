Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Conducts a Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.05.2022

    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 5, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Luke Poirier helps dress out Mineman 2nd Class Jon Cox in proper firefighting equipment during a Condition II Damage Control drill in the Caribbean Sea aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 5, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

