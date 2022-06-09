Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Begins [Image 5 of 6]

    Hawgsmoke 2022 Begins

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from across the globe arrive at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 7, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Begins [Image 6 of 6], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Idaho National Guard
    Hawgsmoke
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    190th Fighter Squadron

