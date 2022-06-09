Hawgsmoke 2022 Begins

A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from across the globe arrive at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 7, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

Date Taken: 09.06.2022
Location: BOISE, ID, US