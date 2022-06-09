A-10 Thunderbolt II’s from across the globe arrive at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, to compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 7, 2022. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 20:35
|Photo ID:
|7405971
|VIRIN:
|220906-Z-FS166-1032
|Resolution:
|6535x4357
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawgsmoke 2022 Begins [Image 6 of 6], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
