Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart [Image 4 of 4]

    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The location on Mount Stuart, Wash. where Avi Baehr, an emergency physician from Spokane, Wash. was hoisted into a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter with Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Trujillo, a flight medic assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, on Jul. 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Avi Baehr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 18:43
    Photo ID: 7405871
    VIRIN: 220729-A-OE827-822
    Resolution: 2049x1536
    Size: 481.32 KB
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart
    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart
    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart
    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    mountain
    hoist
    dustoff
    dsca
    mount stuart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT