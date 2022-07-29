Avi Baehr, an emergency physician from Spokane, Wash. is hoisted into a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter with Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Trujillo, a flight medic assigned to U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment-Yakima, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Mount Stuart, Wash. on Jul. 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Avi Baehr)
USAAAD patient recounts her harrowing rescue on Mount Stuart
