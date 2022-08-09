Future Sailors enlist during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

220908-N-WF272-1095 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Gameliel Smith, a native of Mechanicsville, Md., selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, teaches future Sailors to fold the ensign aboard the historic ship USS Constellation during the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

Date Taken: 09.08.2022