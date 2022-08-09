Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors enlist during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

    Future Sailors enlist during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220908-N-WF272-1038 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, administers the oath of enlistment to future Sailors aboard the historic ship USS Constellation during the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors enlist during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    enlistment
    future Sailors
    @MDfleetweek
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

