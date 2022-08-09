Future Sailors enlist during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

220908-N-WF272-1038 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, Commandant, Naval District Washington, administers the oath of enlistment to future Sailors aboard the historic ship USS Constellation during the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. The Fleet Week, held Sept. 7-13, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

