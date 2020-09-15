Even at night dry and hot conditions persist, raising fire danger levels across the region and hillsides like this one continue to burn at the Rum Creek Fire near Rogue River in Oregon, Sept. 1, 2022. A team of firefighters consisting of 20 Kingsley Field Airmen and 31 Army National Guard Soldiers, who are slated to stay at the fire for up to two weeks under the auspices of OPLAN Smokey. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Collin Grandy)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7405454
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-F3914-0005
|Resolution:
|1440x1920
|Size:
|615.04 KB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Fighter Wing Firefighters work to quell fires around the state [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kingsley Airmen called to support wildfire response at growing Rum Creek Fire
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT