    173rd Fighter Wing Firefighters work to quell fires around the state [Image 3 of 3]

    173rd Fighter Wing Firefighters work to quell fires around the state

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Even at night dry and hot conditions persist, raising fire danger levels across the region and hillsides like this one continue to burn at the Rum Creek Fire near Rogue River in Oregon, Sept. 1, 2022. A team of firefighters consisting of 20 Kingsley Field Airmen and 31 Army National Guard Soldiers, who are slated to stay at the fire for up to two weeks under the auspices of OPLAN Smokey. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Collin Grandy)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7405454
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-F3914-0005
    Resolution: 1440x1920
    Size: 615.04 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Fighter Wing Firefighters work to quell fires around the state [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Wildland Fires
    OPLAN Smokey
    Rum Creek Fire

