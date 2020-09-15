Fire camps are often spartan, as evidenced by the Rum Creek Fire Camp, where crews pitch tents on a grass field Aug. 29. Twenty Kingsley Airmen set up tents for an estimated two-week stay at the fire where they are manning traffic control points established by the local Sheriff’s department and Oregon Dept. of Forestry. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Collin Grandy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2020 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7405453 VIRIN: 220907-Z-F3914-0000 Resolution: 2561x1415 Size: 2.01 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd Fighter Wing Firefighters work to quell fires around the state [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.