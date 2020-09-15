173rd Fighter Wing Firefighters work to quell fires around the state

Fire camps are often spartan, as evidenced by the Rum Creek Fire Camp, where crews pitch tents on a grass field Aug. 29. Twenty Kingsley Airmen set up tents for an estimated two-week stay at the fire where they are manning traffic control points established by the local Sheriff’s department and Oregon Dept. of Forestry. (Photo courtesy Chief Master Sgt. Collin Grandy)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7405453
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-F3914-0000
|Resolution:
|2561x1415
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Kingsley Airmen called to support wildfire response at growing Rum Creek Fire
