MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— John Hall, Cumberland County High School aviation teacher, received an influencer flight with the Navy’s Blue Angels here Sept. 7. Hall was chosen based on his outreach and influence on the youth of Cumberland County. (Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:15 Photo ID: 7405441 VIRIN: 220907-Z-AM045-025 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 8.75 MB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Influencer flight for local community member [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.