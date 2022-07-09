Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— John Hall, Cumberland County High School aviation teacher, received an influencer flight with the Navy’s Blue Angels here Sept. 7. Hall was chosen based on his outreach and influence on the youth of Cumberland County. (Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Melissa Dearstone)

    This work, Influencer flight for local community member [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    134th ARW
    134 Air Refueling Wing
    Cumberland County
    influencer flight

