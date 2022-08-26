Engineering Service Desk Spotlight: Mark Raasio

Mark Raasio, a Project Support Engineer for USS New York (LPD 21) inspects the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Aug. 26, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. USS New York is currently in a Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard, managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released).

