Mark Raasio, a Project Support Engineer for USS New York (LPD 21) inspects the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Aug. 26, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. USS New York is currently in a Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard, managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7405022
|VIRIN:
|220826-N-HD161-454
|Resolution:
|1152x2048
|Size:
|727.25 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineering Service Desk Spotlight: Mark Raasio [Image 2 of 2], by Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineering Service Desk Spotlight: Mark Raasio
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT