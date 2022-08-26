Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering Service Desk Spotlight: Mark Raasio [Image 1 of 2]

    Engineering Service Desk Spotlight: Mark Raasio

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Danielle Lofton 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Mark Raasio, a Project Support Engineer for USS New York (LPD 21) poses for a photo on Aug. 26, 2022 inside the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship in Norfolk, VA. USS New York is currently in a Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard, managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released).

    NASSCO
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    Engineering Service Desk

