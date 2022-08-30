Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st Medical Group [Image 10 of 21]

    81st Medical Group

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Bridget Moran, 81st Medical Group radiation therapist, operates radiation equipment for a patient, Terry Eddy, 81st MDG medical dosimetrist, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 30, 2022. The primary mission of the 81st MDG is to maintain medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing health care for more than 22,000 enrollees, including almost 4,500 active-duty members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 11:37
    Photo ID: 7404960
    VIRIN: 220830-F-TX306-1231
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st Medical Group [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group
    81st Medical Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT