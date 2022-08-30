U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mac McGlasson, 81st Medical Group medical technician, takes a patient’s blood pressure in an ambulance at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 30, 2022. The primary mission of the 81st MDG is to maintain medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing health care for more than 22,000 enrollees, including almost 4,500 active-duty members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

