Staff Sgt. Eric Steinbeiser, Staff Sgt. Kevin Warrick, Senior Airman Paul Suh and Airman Basic Turell Brooks offload C-130 tires into the 166th Airlift Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron. Replacing non serviceable tires promptly ensures mission readiness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Bodony)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 08:31
|Photo ID:
|7404559
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-OZ300-1117
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Replace Non Serviceable C-130 Tires [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT