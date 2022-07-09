Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Replace Non Serviceable C-130 Tires [Image 1 of 8]

    Airman Replace Non Serviceable C-130 Tires

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Bodony  

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Eric Steinbeiser, Staff Sgt. Kevin Warrick, Senior Airman Paul Suh and Airman Basic Turell Brooks offload C-130 tires into the 166th Airlift Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron. Replacing non serviceable tires promptly ensures mission readiness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Bodony)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 08:31
    Photo ID: 7404556
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-OZ300-1069
    Resolution: 6144x4035
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Replace Non Serviceable C-130 Tires [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130 Hercules

    supply
    logistics
    c-130
    readiness
    mission
    airnationalguard

