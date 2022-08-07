Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making of an American Dama, Part 2: Eva Irby Grows into the Role of Dama [Image 3 of 3]

    Making of an American Dama, Part 2: Eva Irby Grows into the Role of Dama

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    07.08.2022

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    ROTA, Spain (July 8, 2022) Evarista Irby, right, talks with Brenda Navarro Castellet, left, prior to the first meeting of the Damas del Rosario at the Castillo del Luna in Rota, July 8, 2022. Navarro Castellet, Spanish protocol advisor for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, has been coaching American Damas through the process for over 15 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

