ROTA, Spain (July 8, 2022) Evarista Irby, right, talks with Brenda Navarro Castellet, left, prior to the first meeting of the Damas del Rosario at the Castillo del Luna in Rota, July 8, 2022. Navarro Castellet, Spanish protocol advisor for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, has been coaching American Damas through the process for over 15 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 05:52
|Photo ID:
|7404517
|VIRIN:
|220708-N-GA645-1007
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making of an American Dama, Part 2: Eva Irby Grows into the Role of Dama [Image 3 of 3], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making of an American Dama, Part 2: Eva Irby Grows into the Role of Dama
