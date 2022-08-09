Making of an American Dama, Part 2: Eva Irby Grows into the Role of Dama

Within the fortified walls of the Castillo de Luna, or castle of the moon, lies a beautiful courtyard opening to the sky above. This castle has served as a fixed point for the town of Rota throughout the centuries, monarchies, and town's growth.



Tonight, several young women gather in the courtyard laughing and chatting. The juxtaposition of this centuries’ old castle with a group of modern young women socializing fits perfectly with occasion: the honoring of old traditions in current times. These ladies are here to meet for the first time as they will serve as Damas, or ladies, in the court of Rota’s patron saint and honorary mayoress, Virgen del Rosario.



Among the group is Evarista Irby, a senior at David Glasgow Farragut (DGF) Middle/High School, who will be representing the American community of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota.



“The first meeting was actually the same day I turned 17,” said Irby. “The Damas sang happy birthday to me and it was a nice little ice breaker. I was definitely very nervous, I had no idea what to expect, and was scared to put my Spanish skills to the test.”



Irby described the other Damas as extremely welcoming as well as curious about the American Dama. Their willingness to include her as well as ensuring she was keeping up with the rapid-fire Spanish allowed Irby to seamlessly integrate into the group.



“Afterwards I felt accomplished to be completely honest,” she said. “I had been waiting for this meeting for what felt like months and when it finally came, I was proud of myself for being able to speak and interact with everyone without being too scared or too shy.”



Irby had plenty of time for the anticipation to build. She was one of four American high school students – the others were Emma Domingue, Bekah Lamers, and Ella Scrivener – who were nominated to interview for the American Dama during the spring. In late May, she found out that she had been selected.



“I was waiting for the bus outside of the school when I checked my email and realized that my name was written on the email,” she said. “I was shocked! It took me a minute to realize what was happening and then I immediately went and told all of my friends.”



Upon sharing the news with her friends, she got to relay the news to her family.



“The selection of girls was incredible,” said Irby. “I think my family is still in shock that both of their daughters were chosen to be Dama.”



Irby is referring to her older sister, Tayla Irby, who served as the American Dama in 2016. While uncommon that both sisters wanted to – and were selected to – be Dama, she appreciates that she has someone who can give her advice on the experience.



“I vividly remember watching my sister get ready for Dama events,” said Irby, who was 10 years old at the time. “I have a memory of walking into an office with her for one of her meetings, and just last week I walked into the same office, except this time it was for me.”



That was the office of Capt. David Baird, then-commanding officer of NAVSTA Rota, and Irby was visiting to receive his signature on the designation letter. While she describes many parts of this experience as “déjà vu” with respect to locations and activities, she is excited to forge her own experience with her fellow Damas.



“My sister made lifelong friends through the Dama del Rosario,” explained Irby, of her hope to form lifelong bonds with the other Damas

In the weeks since the first meeting, the Damas have toured various sites around Rota such as the mayeteria (traditional farmer house) and los corrales (ancient fishing pools) as well as met with the city mayor. These activities allow the Damas to gain a greater understanding of Rota, while developing into the role of an ambassador of the city.



With only a month until the holiday weekend which includes a coronation ceremony and crowning of the “Dama Mayor,” gala event with city officials, a religious procession, and many other activities, Irby is anxious yet excited.



“I definitely feel the pressure,” she said. “Even before I applied to be Dama, I always tried to represent the base well when off-base. Now I definitely feel more of the spotlight on me. It’s an honor and I hope that I can do it justice!”



Tune in next month for the final segment of “Making of an American Dama” when Eva Irby will participate in the Virgen del Rosario festivities. This weekend of numerous events will take place in early October at locations throughout Rota.

