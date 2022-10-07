Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias [Image 3 of 3]

    Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.10.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A group photo of the 2012 Matthew C. Perry high school football team at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, September 7, 2022. Frank Macias was the head football coach at M.C. Perry high school from 2011 to August of 2022. The 2012 football team was Macias’ first team at M.C. Perry high school. (Courtesy photo by Frank A. Macias)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 03:40
    Photo ID: 7404365
    VIRIN: 220908-M-RY694-1002
    Resolution: 1456x1038
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias
    Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias
    Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High school
    Football
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT