Faces of MCIPAC Frank Macias

The wall of fame at Matthew C. Perry high school at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, September 7, 2022. The wall of fame shows students who played on the football team throughout the years while Frank Macias was head coach of the football team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

Date Taken: 09.07.2022
Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP