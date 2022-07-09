A Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, watches as Soldiers use a bulldozer to pull down a decommissioned climbing tower at Ft. Carson, Colo., Sept. 7. The unit demolished the area to improve site conditions and make room for future projects. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7403805 VIRIN: 220907-A-JZ147-005 Resolution: 4410x2940 Size: 887.39 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B/52BEB Tower Demolition [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.