B/52BEB Tower Demolition

A Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uses a chainsaw to demolish a decommissioned climbing tower at Ft. Carson, Colo., Sept. 7. The unit demolished the area to improve the site conditions and make room for future projects. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

