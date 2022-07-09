Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B/52BEB Tower Demolition

    B/52BEB Tower Demolition

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, uses a chainsaw to demolish a decommissioned climbing tower at Ft. Carson, Colo., Sept. 7. The unit demolished the area to improve the site conditions and make room for future projects. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7403803
    VIRIN: 220907-A-JZ147-003
    Resolution: 4129x2753
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B/52BEB Tower Demolition [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

