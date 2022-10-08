Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7403800 VIRIN: 220810-N-BZ518-2001 Resolution: 750x873 Size: 332.13 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Hometown: COLCHESTER, CT, US Hometown: TALLADEGA, AL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Two NUWC Division Newport engineers win 2021 Office of Naval Research awards [Image 2 of 2], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.