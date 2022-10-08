Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two NUWC Division Newport engineers win 2021 Office of Naval Research awards

    Two NUWC Division Newport engineers win 2021 Office of Naval Research awards

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Daniel J. Orciari, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department has won a 2021 Office of Naval Research Prize for Affordability for his demonstrated cost savings through projects of the highest technical quality that are directly relevant to naval warfighting needs.

    NUWC Division Newport
    22-54
    Office of Naval Research awards

