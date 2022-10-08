Daniel J. Orciari, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department has won a 2021 Office of Naval Research Prize for Affordability for his demonstrated cost savings through projects of the highest technical quality that are directly relevant to naval warfighting needs.
Two NUWC Division Newport engineers win 2021 Office of Naval Research awards
