Daniel J. Orciari, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department has won a 2021 Office of Naval Research Prize for Affordability for his demonstrated cost savings through projects of the highest technical quality that are directly relevant to naval warfighting needs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7403799 VIRIN: 220810-N-BZ518-1001 Resolution: 750x880 Size: 182.33 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Hometown: HOPE VALLEY, RI, US Hometown: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two NUWC Division Newport engineers win 2021 Office of Naval Research awards [Image 2 of 2], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.