    13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship [Image 1 of 3]

    13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Players from Cameroon and France race for the ball during the 13th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Women’s Football Championship in Meade, Washington July 22, 2022. France beat Cameroon 2-1 in the championship game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:21
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
