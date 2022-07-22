13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship

Players from Cameroon and France compete for the ball during the 13th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Women’s Football Championship in Meade, Washington July 22, 2022. France beat Cameroon 2-1 in the championship game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
