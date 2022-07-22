Players from Cameroon and France compete for the ball during the 13th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Women’s Football Championship in Meade, Washington July 22, 2022. France beat Cameroon 2-1 in the championship game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:21 Photo ID: 7403625 VIRIN: 220722-F-XR671-1425 Resolution: 2852x1904 Size: 3.07 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th CISM Womens Soccer Championship [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.