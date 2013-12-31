220409-N-JL161-1004 Ashburn, Va. (Sep. 6, 2022) Chief Musician Bill Edwards and Senior Chief Musician Michael Belinkie sing a Broadway duo. The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performed for the residents of Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2013
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7403478
|VIRIN:
|220906-N-JL161-1004
|Resolution:
|2538x3600
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform in Local Retirement Community [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT