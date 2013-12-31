220409-N-JL161-1005 Ashburn, Va. (Sep. 6, 2022) Chief Musician Beth Revell, Chief Musician Antje Farmer, and Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff sing songs by the Andrews Sisters. The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performed for the residents of Ashby Ponds Senior Living Community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)
This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform in Local Retirement Community [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
