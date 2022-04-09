AQABA, JORDAN – A U.S. Sailor assigned to Commander Task Group (CTG) 56.1 begins a dive as part of Exercise Eager Lion 22 at the Royal Jordanian Naval Base, Jordan September 4, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7403165
|VIRIN:
|220904-M-SX452-127
|Resolution:
|5082x3078
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|AQABA FREE ZONE, JO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTG 56.1 Dive [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
