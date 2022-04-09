Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTG 56.1 Dive [Image 3 of 6]

    CTG 56.1 Dive

    AQABA FREE ZONE, JORDAN

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    AQABA, JORDAN – U.S. Sailors assigned to Commander Task Group (CTG) 56.1 receive a safety brief before a dive as part of Exercise Eager Lion 22 at the Royal Jordanian Naval Base, Jordan September 4, 2022. Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (USCENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 11:00
    Photo ID: 7403163
    VIRIN: 220904-M-SX452-048
    Resolution: 6178x3991
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO 
    This work, CTG 56.1 Dive [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    EagerLion22
    EL22

