    97 MDG SNCO’s Ukrainian heritage supports coalition talks [Image 3 of 3]

    97 MDG SNCO’s Ukrainian heritage supports coalition talks

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical administration technician, poses for a photo with Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk, Chief Master Sergeant of the Ukrainian Air Force and others at the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit in Arlington, Va., Aug. 1, 2022. Papayanki directly supported bilats at the Pentagon with the Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Chief Master Sergeant of Space Force, Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, and a multitude of international Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force equivalents. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki)

    TAGS

    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97th HCOS
    SELIS 2022

