From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical administration technician, poses for a photo with Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk, Chief Master Sergeant of the Ukrainian Air Force and others at the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit in Arlington, Va., Aug. 1, 2022. Papayanki directly supported bilats at the Pentagon with the Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Chief Master Sergeant of Space Force, Undersecretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, and a multitude of international Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force equivalents. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 10:59 Photo ID: 7403158 VIRIN: 220801-F-F3508-1003 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 376.72 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97 MDG SNCO’s Ukrainian heritage supports coalition talks [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.