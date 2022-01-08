97 MDG SNCO’s Ukrainian heritage supports coalition talks

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical administration technician, poses for a photo with Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk, Chief Master Sergeant of the Ukrainian Air Force, at the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit in Arlington, Va., Aug. 1, 2022. Papayanki helped Stanislavchuk cross the border from Ukraine to Poland, then escorted him to Warsaw to apply for a VISA. (Courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Yuriy Papayanki)

Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US