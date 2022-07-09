Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus [Image 2 of 2]

    Grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The Wiesbaden Resiliency Center brings together agencies such as the American Red Cross, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, Army Wellness Center, and the Exceptional Family Member Program – all under one roof with the Health Clinic and Religious Services Office in close proximity. (Photo by Roland Schedel, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus [Image 2 of 2], by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

