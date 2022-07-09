Grand opening of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Wiesbaden Resiliency Center brings together agencies such as the American Red Cross, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, Army Wellness Center, and the Exceptional Family Member Program – all under one roof with the Health Clinic and Religious Services Office in close proximity. (Photo by Roland Schedel, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs)

