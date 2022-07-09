Grand opening of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus

Photo By Roland Schedel | WIESBADEN, Germany – As the first of its kind in Europe, U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | WIESBADEN, Germany – As the first of its kind in Europe, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden opened its Resiliency Campus Sept. 7, 2022. U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sergeant Major Richard Russell, Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield, Chief of the Army Substance Abuse Program Andrew Munsterman and Deputy Garrison Commander, Mitchell Jones -- unveil the sign. (right to left). (Photo by Roland Schedel, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – As the first of its kind in Europe, the Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus opened its doors on Sept. 7, 2022 with an unveiling ceremony and a “Resiliency Fair”. The concept of the garrison's resiliency campus is to consolidate the resiliency-based services in one area to make it easier for the customer.



“It’s a great day for the whole Wiesbaden community," said Col. David Mayfield, USAG Wiesbaden garrison commander, at the unveiling of the resiliency campus sign and informational fair.



The USAG Wiesbaden Resiliency Center at Building 1201, Clay Kaserne is now step one closer to creating conditions that ensure the Army can sustain readiness and modernize for the future. The Campus’ role focuses on the five pillars of comprehensive soldier fitness – physical, spiritual, emotional, fitness, family – and brings those support services together, collectively on one campus and under the confidentiality that the customer expects.



At the “Resiliency Fair” – the American Red Cross, Army Wellness Center (AWC), ACS- Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP), Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), Behavioral Health Clinic, BOSS, Community Bank, Education Center, Outdoor Recreation, Religious Services Office, SHARP, Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care, USO and the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic informed attendees about their respective support programs.