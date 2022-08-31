Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received a visit on August 31, 2022 from Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner, commander for Naval Medical Forces Support Command. NMFSC leads and manages “all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction for the production of highly trained and ready medical personnel” within the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.



Kuehner, who also serves as the Nurse Corps director, received a tour of several areas in the Medical Center where she was able to interact with nursing staff. RDML Kuehner also honored several employees with coins for their commendable work.

