Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 2 of 9]

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received a visit on August 31, 2022 from Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner, commander for Naval Medical Forces Support Command. NMFSC leads and manages “all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction for the production of highly trained and ready medical personnel” within the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.

    Kuehner, who also serves as the Nurse Corps director, received a tour of several areas in the Medical Center where she was able to interact with nursing staff. RDML Kuehner also honored several employees with coins for their commendable work.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:41
    Photo ID: 7403033
    VIRIN: 220831-N-fe818-1002
    Resolution: 6418x4584
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner visits Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL
    Naval Medical Forces Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT