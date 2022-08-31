U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer, a maintenance team lead with the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 31, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 22:45 Photo ID: 7402657 VIRIN: 220831-F-DN254-1013 Resolution: 3876x2579 Size: 1.86 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.