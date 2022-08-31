Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer [Image 3 of 3]

    Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer, a maintenance team lead with the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 31, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 22:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing

