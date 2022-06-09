Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer

Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer, a maintenance team lead with the 734th...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer, a maintenance team lead with the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, 36th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 31, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer, a maintenance team lead with the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 31, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



After arriving at Andersen AFB, Bechtelheiner took the lead on the 734 AMS Human Factors and Confined Space programs. His knowledge and leadership skills were vital to bringing together Air Force Instruction requirements and creating a safe environment for maintenance to succeed. Bechtelheimer’s prior qualifications allowed him to provide Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for five deploying members.



As a maintenance team lead, Bechtelheimer is responsible for training and developing a team of eight personnel across six air force specialty codes to allow for maintenance support of C-17 and C-5 aircraft that travel through Andersen AFB. His efforts allow the Air Mobility Command to provide airlift and project airpower for 800 aircraft per year across the Indo-Pacific theatre.



Outside of work, Bechtelheimer volunteers his time at the Tumon USO to give back to the community. He has also hosted many financial seminars to share his passion about stocks, cryptocurrency and wealth generation. Bechtelheimer recently acquired his realtor license and has used his knowledge to help his fellow service members navigate the process of buying a home.



“It’s important to work hard and lead by example because you can develop people to better themselves, even if it’s not work related,” said Bechtelheimer. “One day this uniform is going to come off and you need to prepare for what you’re going to do for the rest of your life.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Bechtelheimer!