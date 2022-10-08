Justina Chang (left), Far East District Workforce Recruitment Program intern, stands with Johnny Howard (right), Information Management Office chief, during her farewell luncheon at the headquarters building, Aug. 12. The Workforce Recruitment Program, or WRP, is a national recruitment program that helps federal sector employers hire college students and recent graduates with disabilities for temporary or permanent positions. (Courtesy photo)
Workforce Recruitment Program internship proves talent comes in many forms
