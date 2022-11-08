Justina Chang, Far East District Workforce Recruitment Program intern, poses for a photo at her workstation in the Customer Service Branch of the Information Management Office, located in the headquarters building. The Workforce Recruitment Program, or WRP, is a national recruitment program that helps federal sector employers hire college students and recent graduates with disabilities for temporary or permanent positions. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7402635
|VIRIN:
|220811-D-EH971-711
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Workforce Recruitment Program internship proves talent comes in many forms [Image 2 of 2], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Workforce Recruitment Program internship proves talent comes in many forms
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT