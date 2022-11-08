Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Workforce Recruitment Program internship proves talent comes in many forms

    Workforce Recruitment Program internship proves talent comes in many forms

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2022

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Justina Chang, Far East District Workforce Recruitment Program intern, poses for a photo at her workstation in the Customer Service Branch of the Information Management Office, located in the headquarters building. The Workforce Recruitment Program, or WRP, is a national recruitment program that helps federal sector employers hire college students and recent graduates with disabilities for temporary or permanent positions. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 21:45
    Photo ID: 7402635
    VIRIN: 220811-D-EH971-711
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Workforce Recruitment Program internship proves talent comes in many forms [Image 2 of 2], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Workforce Recruitment Program
    Far East District

