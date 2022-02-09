Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM

1st Lt. Ardreen Tirados, from the Army Reserve’s 315th Engineer Battalion, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, places a green star on the name of a veteran he knew who committed suicide on the back of the Joint Operation Mariposa’s painting that was on display at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Sept. 1.

