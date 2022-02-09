Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM [Image 2 of 3]

    Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Edzel Butac 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Specialist Christopher Wilkins, 7th Infantry Division headquarters, places a green star on the name of a veteran he knew who committed suicide on the back of the Joint Operation Mariposa’s painting that was on display at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Sept. 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7402578
    VIRIN: 220902-D-FA415-862
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM [Image 3 of 3], by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM
    Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM
    Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Green Star families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT