Painting on a cross-country trek stops by JBLM

Specialist Christopher Wilkins, 7th Infantry Division headquarters, places a green star on the name of a veteran he knew who committed suicide on the back of the Joint Operation Mariposa’s painting that was on display at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Sept. 1.

