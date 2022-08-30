Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Mr. Andrew Benson, executive director and Command Master Chief Larry Gordon visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30. [Image 2 of 3]

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Tristan Pavlik 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    This work, Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Mr. Andrew Benson, executive director and Command Master Chief Larry Gordon visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30. [Image 3 of 3], by Tristan Pavlik, identified by DVIDS

    GALLERY

    Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30.
    Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, Mr. Andrew Benson, executive director and Command Master Chief Larry Gordon visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30.
    Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, presented an NMSA award to Petty Officer First Class Esteban Lucas.

