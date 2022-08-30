Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30. He was accompanied by Mr. Andrew Benson, executive director and Command Master Chief Larry Gordon. This tour allowed Capt. Schemm to expand his understanding of the facilities and daily operations
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7402559
|VIRIN:
|220830-D-NT238-475
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
