Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30. He was accompanied by Mr. Andrew Benson, executive director and Command Master Chief Larry Gordon. This tour allowed Capt. Schemm to expand his understanding of the facilities and daily operations

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7402559 VIRIN: 220830-D-NT238-475 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 4.4 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, visited Naval Air Facility El Centro to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 30. [Image 3 of 3], by Tristan Pavlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.